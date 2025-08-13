Ukraine ready to discuss territorial issues, but legal recognition of Russian-occupied territories is not under consideration - Merz

Ukraine is ready to discuss territorial issues, but legal recognition of the territories occupied by Russia is not being considered.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at a briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, 13 August, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is ready to negotiate and discuss territorial issues, but we are starting from the contact line, it is, so to speak, the initial position, and legal recognition of the territories occupied by Russia is not being discussed," Merz said.

He added that Ukraine should be at the negotiating table if there is another meeting between Trump and Putin after the meeting.

"We want the right order. This means a ceasefire first, and it should be at the very beginning. Important elements may be a framework agreement that will come later," the politician said.

Read more: Diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s interests, international borders must not be changed by force - statement by Macron, Meloni, Merz, Tusk, Stubb and von der Leyen