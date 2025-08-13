Costa announces results of meeting between European leaders, Zelenskyy and Trump: "Only Ukraine can negotiate on issues related to it"

President of the European Council Antonio Costa announced the results of the meeting on peace for Ukraine with European leaders, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which took place on 13 August.

He said this during a press conference, "Interfax-Ukraine" reports, Censor.NET informs.

"Firstly, a ceasefire. Secondly, the principle that only Ukraine can negotiate on issues related to Ukraine, and finally, the readiness of the United States to work with Europe to strengthen the security situation once we achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," the President of the European Council said.

He also expressed "his best wishes for the success of Friday's meeting between President Putin and President Trump to secure a ceasefire and pave the way for peace in Ukraine".

Earlier it was reported that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about agreeing on five joint principles with European leaders to end the war in Ukraine.

