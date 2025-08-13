US temporarily lifts sanctions on Russian transactions following Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska

The United States has temporarily lifted sanctions on Russian transactions that are necessary to prepare for the Alaska meeting. The lifting of restrictions will be in effect until 20 August.

This is stated in the report of the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, Censor.NET reports.

The Department issued license "Authorizing Transactions Related to Meetings Between the Government of the United States of America and the Government of the Russian Federation in Alaska".

The document temporarily allows some operations prohibited by sanctions against Russia if they relate to Putin's meeting with Trump in Alaska on 15 August.

This permission will be valid until 20 August.

At the same time, the license does not allow unblocking frozen assets or conducting other prohibited transactions, except for those directly specified in the document.

Earlier it was reported that the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would take place on 15 August in the US state of Alaska.

