Trump will not impose peace agreement with Russia on Ukraine - Vance

According to NBC News, US Vice President J.D. Vance assured Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European allies that Donald Trump would not impose a peace deal with Russia on Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to two German officials, Vance assured Zelenskyy and European allies during a phone call today that the United States would not negotiate with Russia to end the war without Ukraine or Europe.

The sources added that Trump, Vance and other members of the US administration who took part in the phone call showed great interest in what Ukraine and its European allies consider to be the key points in diplomatic negotiations.

