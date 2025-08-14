It’s time to see what Russia’s position will be during meeting in Alaska - Meloni

After communicating with European leaders and US President Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her satisfaction with the unity of purpose and capacity for dialogue demonstrated by the West.

The relevant statement was released by the country's government, according to Censor.NET.

She expressed gratitude for Trump's efforts, emphasizing the importance of continuing cooperation with the US to end the war and achieve peace that would guarantee Ukraine's sovereignty and security.

Meloni also welcomed Vice President Pence's participation in the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

The Prime Minister emphasized that a just and lasting peace cannot exist without a ceasefire, continued support for Ukraine, maintaining collective pressure on Russia, in particular through sanctions, as well as strong and reliable security guarantees enshrined in the Euro-Atlantic context.

"Meloni expressed great satisfaction with the unity of purpose and capacity for dialogue that the West is demonstrating in the face of a fundamental challenge to security and the protection of international law. Now is the time to see what Russia's position will be in Alaska, as it has so far shown no intention of taking any significant steps forward," the statement said.

