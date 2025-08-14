In near future, DPRK will transfer about 6 thousand military personnel and equipment to Russian Federation - Budanov

Currently, there are only three countries in the world that have experience in conducting modern warfare on a broad front.

This was reported by Kirill Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in an interview with The Japan Times, according to Censor.NET.

In particular, Budanov outlined the scope and consequences of military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

According to him, Russia is generously financing the participation of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine.

"The Kremlin pays for all military equipment and troops. We are talking about tens of billions of dollars, and for the economy of North Korea, one of the most isolated in the world, this is a very serious amount of money," said the head of Ukrainian intelligence.

He also said that this partnership is not limited to the war in Ukraine and has a much broader geopolitical dimension.

"We constantly emphasize that cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang poses a threat not only to Ukraine," Budanov noted.

North Korea is gaining unique combat experience, as only a few countries in the world have had the opportunity to wage war on such a scale.

"Currently, there are only three countries in the world that have experience in conducting modern warfare on a very broad front line using almost all available means - Ukraine, Russia, and North Korea," Budanov emphasized.

It is also noted that in the near future, North Korea plans to transfer additional troops to Russia: about 6,000 military personnel, as well as 50 to 100 units of North Korean equipment, including M2010 (Cheonma-D) main battle tanks and BTR-80 armored personnel carriers, allegedly for engineering work.

"Some of them may indeed be involved in demining and building fortifications, but will all of them be doing this?" he concludes.