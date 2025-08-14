Ruscists attacked Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region with MLRS: man killed
Russian occupiers struck at Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region, killing a local resident.
This was reported by Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi СMA, Censor.NET informs.
The attack took place around 11:20 a.m. Previously, the enemy used multiple rocket launchers on dense residential buildings.
"The strikes destroyed a private house. Unfortunately, its owner, a 64-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries," the statement said.
