Ruscists attacked Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region with MLRS: man killed

Russian occupiers struck at Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region, killing a local resident.

This was reported by Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi СMA, Censor.NET informs.

The attack took place around 11:20 a.m. Previously, the enemy used multiple rocket launchers on dense residential buildings.

"The strikes destroyed a private house. Unfortunately, its owner, a 64-year-old man, sustained life-threatening injuries," the statement said.

