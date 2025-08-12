Enemy struck Izium district with rocket artillery: house destroyed. PHOTOS
Russian troops fired rocket artillery at the village of Pidlyman, Izium district, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the State Emergency Service.
As noted, one of the shells hit a private two-storey house, causing a fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties.
"Eleven rescuers, 3 units of fire and rescue equipment, a medical team of the State Emergency Service and a community rescue officer were involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling," the statement said.
