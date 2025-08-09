Enemy struck Kharkiv region with strike UAVs: buildings damaged, six injured. PHOTOS

On the night of 9 August, the Kharkiv region was subjected to massive drone strikes, which resulted in numerous fires in several districts. At least 6 civilians were injured, including a child.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"According to preliminary data, from 1.00 to 2.00, the Russians used 22 Geran-2 UAVs," the statement said.

In the Bohodukhiv district, a fire broke out in a one-storey administrative building on the territory of a hospital in the village of Zolochiv.

In the village of Klugino-Bashkyrivka, Chuguev district, apartments in a 4-storey residential building were on fire. 6 people were injured, including 1 child.

As a result of shelling in the Izium district, an administrative building and a private house caught fire in Balaklia. The buildings of an educational institution and a club in the village of Kalynove of the Borivska community were also on fire.

The Kupiansk district also came under enemy fire. In the village of Shevchenkove, classrooms of an educational institution, a dormitory of another educational institution, garages, and cars were on fire. In the village of Odradne of the Shevchenkivska community, the roof of the granary was damaged, and spilled fuel was burning. In Mlynky of the Shevchenkivska community, the building of a medical institution and an outbuilding were on fire.

