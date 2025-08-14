Ukraine and Russia exchanged prisoners: 84 people, including military personnel and civilians, freed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukraine and Russia conducted another prisoner exchange. They managed to free 84 people, both military and civilians, from Russian captivity.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Almost all of them need medical care and significant rehabilitation. Among the civilians released today are those who have been held by the Russians since 2014, 2016 and 2017. The military personnel released today include the defenders of Mariupol. I am grateful to everyone who helps us continue to release Ukrainian prisoners," the statement said.

Zelenskyy thanked everyone at the Coordination Headquarters, the DIU, the Office, the special services, as well as the UAE for their assistance in this exchange.

"And most importantly, I thank our soldiers who replenish the exchange fund for Ukraine every week at the front. The bravery and efficiency of our units at the front line means, among other things, that we can bring our people back home. There will be more exchanges," the President concluded.

