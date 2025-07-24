Last defender of Zmiinyi Island has been returned from captivity - Coordination Headquarters. PHOTO

During today's prisoner exchange, the last defender of Zmiinyi Island returned to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the ninth stage of the prisoner exchange took place in accordance with the agreements in Istanbul. On behalf of the President of Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War released a group of defenders with injuries and serious illnesses from Russian captivity," the headquarters reminded.

They noted that among those liberated today are servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular from the Airborne Forces, Navy, and the Special Forces, as well as fighters of the State Border Guard Service, National Guard, and National Police of Ukraine. In addition to soldiers and non-commissioned officers, officers were also released. Some of the soldiers released today were captured during the defence of Mariupol and spent more than 3 years in captivity.

The last of the Zmiinyi Island defenders, a soldier of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, is also returning from captivity.

Read more: Ukrainians released from captivity will be able to help establish places of detention of prisoners - Coordination Center