Medvedchuk and 12 other people from "Another Ukraine" project have been notified of suspicion of information and subversive activities, - Office of Prosecutor General. VIDEO

Viktor Medvedchuk and 12 members of an organised group are suspected of working for the military and political leadership of the Russian Federation, in particular, conducting subversive activities in the information sphere against Ukraine.

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the department for supervision over the observance of laws by bodies fighting organised crime of the Kyiv regional prosecutor's office, V. Medvedchuk, D. Zharkykh, R. Kovalenko, A. Marchevskyi, R. Kalynchuk, Ya.Taksiur, B. Hihanov, Y. Dudkin, O. Yasynskyi, R. Kotsaba, N. Khoroshevska, O. Lazarev, K. Molchanov, who is in custody, were served with notices of suspicion of committing crimes under Part 3 of Article 436-2, Part 3 of Article 109, Part 3 of Article 161, Part 2 of Article 111, Part 6 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

"Another Ukraine" project

According to the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the suspects created "Another Ukraine" project and promoted kremlin narratives through it.

In particular

distributed publications justifying the armed aggression of Russia,

called for changing the boundaries of the territory or state border of Ukraine,

incited national and religious hatred, and

distributed other materials in support of the aggressor state.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by investigators of the SSU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv Region with the operational support of the SSU Main Directorate for the Protection of National Statehood in Kyiv and Kyiv Region.