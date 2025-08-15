More than 100 thousand Russian troops in Pokrovsk direction: part of them destroyed, but enemy is pulling up forces - OSGT "Dnipro"

Despite the losses, the enemy continues to pull up manpower in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, the spokesman for the OSGT "Dnipro". Viktor Trehubov, said this on television.

"Some of them have been knocked out, but they are really pulling up troops. So now it is impossible to estimate exactly up to a thousand (the number of Russian troops - Ed.). Especially since the Pokrovsk direction has actually split into Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions. And there is also an active transfer of troops from Novopavlivske. For the Russians, this is basically the same operational area. Therefore, as of now, we will assume that their number is about the same - more than 100 thousand in total. This is a very large number for such a scale, and it is enough to attack a European country, not just one unfortunate little Pokrovsk," Trehubov said.

According to him, such a large number of Russian troops demonstrates the importance of this direction for the Russians.