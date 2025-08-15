2 205 25
Trump on Russia’s attacks on Ukraine: Putin thinks it will help him make better deal, but in fact, it’s hurting him
US President Donald Trump has commented on Russia's shelling of Ukraine, noting that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is trying to improve his position in future negotiations.
According to Censor.NET, Trump said this during a conversation with journalists.
"They (Russians - Ed.) are trying to negotiate. Putin is trying to create the right conditions. I mean, he thinks it will help him make a better deal. In fact, it's hurting him," the US president said.
Earlier, it was reported that the US leader may walk out of the meeting if he does not think that Putin is serious about making a deal.
