"I’m living my best life, I don’t care about anyone": wife of National Police Colonel Yelkhina, who rents expensive property from dubious companies, has responded to Hromadske investigation - Shulhat

Maria, the wife of Oleksiy Yelkhin, the chief operative of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police, who rents a luxury house and a Mercedes-Benz G-class car with dubious income, responded to the facts revealed by Hromadske regarding the luxury property used by the family in her programme.

This was reported by hromadske journalist Yevhen Shulhat on Facebook, Censor.NET reports .

He recalled the investigation concerning Colonel of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police Oleksii Yelkhin and his relatives.

"The investigation itself dealt, in particular, with a $750,000 estate and a helicopter worth more than $200,000 registered to dubious companies. Maria Yelkhina, like her husband, does not find time for journalists to give answers about their family's luxury life, but the woman has launched her own personal programme, where she acts as a presenter, and among the speakers are a doctor and a psychologist," Shulgat writes.

"I'm living my best life, I don't care about anyone who needs me to give them the middle finger and goodbye! Goodbye television!" This is how Maria, the wife of police officer Colonel Oleksiy Yelkhin, reacts to the facts revealed by Hromadske regarding the elite property used by the family. However, it is not entirely clear from the context of the conversation whether she is addressing the editorial office or the Ukrainians who commented on the Yelkhins' wealth on social media," the journalist said.

He added that during the 70-minute conversation, Maria Yelkhina shared different opinions.

Watch more: Police Colonel Yelkhin’s family rents $750K mansion and owns luxury cars – media. VIDEO

"But I remember her quote the most: "My favourite proverb, or not a proverb, who knows, maybe I brought it from the village - weak cattle are slaughtered", - this is what the woman says about people who could not find a "proper" place in life. The position of a police officer's wife is very interesting. And this is at the same time as she is outraged by the commentators of our investigation who write about "execution for corruption". Or Ukrainians who call her friend, who rushed to defend the Yelkhin family in the same comments, a 'pot'," the journalist continues.

Shulgat said that he would not like to accuse Maria Yelkhina of being prone to double standards, but he would like to talk about the helicopter bought for the Yelkhins by a dubious company, the $750,000 house that Yelkhin did not show in his declaration, and her work as a tax officer.

"In particular, this 'work', which suddenly appeared shortly before the publication of our investigation, was how Yelkhin justified his family's wealth. But for some reason, Maria Yelkhina does not want to talk about these topics. I wonder why?" the journalist wondered.

Earlier, Hromadske published an investigation stating that the family of National Police Colonel Oleksii Yelkhin has been using a 450 sq m estate in Kyiv since June 2021.