Police Colonel Yelkhin’s family rents $750K mansion and owns luxury cars – media. VIDEO

Since June 2021, the family of National Police Colonel Oleksii Yelkhin has been using a 450 sq m estate in Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an investigation by Hromadske.

The journalists note that Yelkhin did not mention the house in his 2021 declaration.

The house is worth UAH 20.7 million (in terms of dollars at the time, it was $750 thousand). It was sold for this price in May 2021 by the wife of Serhii Dudzianyi, a businessman working in the construction industry.

According to the publication, in June 2021, almost immediately after the sale, Yelkhin's family began using the house.

Using photos of Yelkhin's wife Mariia on social media, journalists found that the colonel's family lived in the estate.

"In May 2021, a month before the Yelkhin started using the estate, the house was bought by the newly created Tenancy House company. The company was founded seven days before it bought the house. The company took out a mortgage for UAH 30 million against the house. According to the documents at the disposal of the editorial office, the company paid off this mortgage in six months.

The current director and owner of the company "Tenancy House," Olena Shevchenko, before heading the firm with million-dollar assets, was registered at the Kyiv City Employment Center and apparently received unemployment benefits. Initially, in an interview with hromadske, the woman could not even recall which building was being discussed, the investigation authors noted.

Shevchenko was asked on what basis the family of law enforcement officer Oleksii Yelkhin used the building in 2021 and where her company obtained the funds to pay off the mortgage. She had no answer.

Later, she called the journalists back and suggested sending a letter to the company’s legal address. The media visited the business center where the company is registered, but no one there had heard of it.

The building currently belongs to a completely different company — the "Flash Invest" fund. Since July 2022, Yelkhin has been declaring the building in his asset disclosures. Despite the change of the official owners, the Yelkhyn family continued to use the property.

Oleksii Yelkhin declined to speak to journalists personally. In response to an official inquiry sent to the National Police Department of Strategic Investigations, he stated that he did not declare the building in 2021 because the family allegedly used it for less than six months. In other words, the Yelkhin family lived there briefly, then left, and later moved back for a longer period. At the same time, the Yelkhin claim to have no acquaintance with Olena Shevchenko, the owner and director of "Tenancy House," who was previously registered at the employment center, journalists added.

Yelkhin's wife

According to the publication, Yelkhin's wife rents an expensive car from a dubious company.

Thus, Mariia Yelkhina rents a Mercedes-Benz G-Class made in 2023 from Trumex Plus, as stated in the official's declaration. At the same time, as journalists discovered, the owner and director of this company, Tetiana Lykhovyd, works as a cleaner at the Pohytailo semi-finished products plant in Bila Tserkva.

Hromadske attempted to find out how much Yelkhina pays to rent a "Gelandewagen" from the company "Trumex Plus" and how much the luxury vehicle itself cost the firm. However, the company’s director and owner, Tetiana Lykhovyd, refused to speak with journalists and immediately hung up.

Reporters went to the company’s legal address, but no one there had any knowledge of "Trumex Plus."

The investigation’s authors also noted that Yelkhin’s wife reportedly earned 30 million hryvnias over five years; however, they could not identify any real business that would have generated significant income for her during that period.

In September 2016, Mariia Yelkhina registered as an individual entrepreneur. According to official declarations, from 2020 to 2024, Ms. Mariia officially earned 29.6 million hryvnias.

"Hromadske asked Mariia how she manages to earn such huge sums as an entrepreneur, but she ignored our messages," the authors added.

Yelkhin's mother

The official's mother, Iryna Yelkhina, purchased a LEXUS LX 600 made in 2022 in December 2024. This car currently costs about $125,000.

Another car was purchased in 2020 - an INFINITY QX50 made in 2018, which currently costs $25 thousand.

"In 2015 and 2016, Iryna Yelkhina also bought three apartments with a total area of almost 300 square metres in several Kyiv residential complexes. At that time, her son was already holding a senior position in the SSU unit that dealt with economic issues.

The officer’s mother has also become a land magnate. Over the past few years, Iryna Yelkhina acquired 40 land plots totaling more than 80 hectares — that’s over a hundred football fields! Like her daughter-in-law, Iryna Yelkhina registered as an individual entrepreneur. Her primary business activity is also listed as "advertising agencies." Both individual entrepreneur registrations took place on the same day: 14 September 2016. However, no information about any services provided by Iryna as an advertiser or any other activities could be found online.

Hromadske reached out to Iryna Yelkhina to ask about her business activities. However, the police official’s mother refused to respond, journalists noted.

The Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police responded to the journalists' request by saying that the police officer's wife did indeed rent the Mercedes from Trumex Plus, a company owned by a cleaner from Bila Tserkva. But this is because Mariia Yelkhina wanted to invest in the development of this company.

"The estate of almost 455 m², rented from the equally dubious Tenancy House company, was not really indicated by the police officer in the 2021 declaration, as the family allegedly used it for less than six months. That is, the Yelkhin family did not live there for long, then moved out and moved back in - for a long time," the journalists write.

