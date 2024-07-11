Tyshchenko is hiding millions in assets. They are registered to his ex-wife - media. VIDEO

Images of the ex-wife of MP Mykola Tyshchenko have repeatedly attracted media attention. Just one image of Alla Baranovska costs approximately 800 thousand hryvnias.

According to Censor.NET, TSN's article explains where the money came from and why Tyshchenko and his wife are not ashamed to show off their wealth.

As noted, last year, at the height of the war, Alla Baranovska opened a luxury beauty salon Clipse.Uzhhorod in the elite residential complex "Silver Park". According to the investigators, Tyshchenko also owns housing in this residential complex, but it is registered for straw men, just like the salon. Realtors estimated Tyshchenko's investment in the beauty salon at around $700,000, which he used to invest in his own business immediately after holding charity events in Nauka, Warsaw, New York and Prague. The fundraising evenings were held under the guise of the "Road to Peace" Foundation. Dollars were collected from the rich, of course, to help Ukraine, but it seems that instead of charity, the donations went into the pockets of the MP and his ex-wife Alla Baranovska, LB.ua reported.

It is worth noting that despite public statements that he earned all his wealth over the years through his own labour, Tyshchenko actually prefers to hide his luxury property.

It is noted that he registered expensive real estate for front men not only in Uzhhorod but also in Kyiv. It is known that he purchased an apartment and parking spaces in the elite PecherSKY residential complex under a similar scheme. The journalists found out that although the property is used by the MP and his family, it officially belongs to the Sytak family. At the same time, Tyshchenko and his wife still do not hesitate to demonstrate their luxury lifestyle even during the war.

Yes, he has already divorced Baranovska, but the media is actively spreading the version that it is a fictitious divorce. And Tyshchenko used the official end of his marriage for the sole purpose of hiding his wealth. The journalists confirm their version by saying that it was at the end of last year that officials were forced to publish their e-declarations again. And Tyshchenko declared, among other things, another UAH 12 million and indicated that it was allegedly a gift from Baranovska. They managed to divorce just before the public disclosure of the declarations.

In addition, investigators highlighted Tyshchenko's involvement in other luxury establishments, such as the Bristol Hotel, the Cilicia complex, and even exposed his connection to the funeral business. For example, the funeral services firm "Siaivo" is affiliated with MP Zinchenko's aide through his wife Svitlana Andrienko. Tyshchenko receives profits from businesses that allegedly do not belong to him and uses housing and cars that are not registered in his name - while continuing to claim that he has earned all his money honestly.

As noted, so far, the publications of investigative journalists have not become a reason for law enforcement to take up these deals.

"The situation is changing rapidly, as Mykola Tyshchenko has already been disowned by his influential godfather Yermak, which may be a signal to investigators that Tyshchenko no longer has a 'cover' and can safely start exposing his corruption schemes," the article says.

As a reminder, Mykola Tyshchenko is currently under round-the-clock house arrest.

On 20 June, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unidentified people attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

The scandalous video from Dnipro, in which MP Mykola Tyshchenko's bodyguards attacked the former military man and illegally detained him, also featured Evelina Andrievska, the MP's assistant.

On the morning of 25 June, the State Bureau of Investigation reported that MP Mykola Tyshchenko had been notified of suspicion over the events in Dnipro on 20 June. The agency said that the MP was notified of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty of the victim (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On Wednesday, 3 July, the Kyiv Court of Appeal decided to keep MP Mykola Tyshchenko under round-the-clock house arrest.