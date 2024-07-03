Tyshchenko’s aide founded civic organization with same name as Verkhovna Rada’s TIC - Chesno movement

In June 2023, Evelina Andrievska, an aide to People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, registered a civic organization called "TIC National Resources". The name of this NGO duplicates the temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada "National Resource", which ceased its activities in May 2023.

It is noted that Andrievska registered the above-mentioned NGO on June 14, 2023.

A month before, the parliament did not approve the interim report of the National Resource provisional investigative commission initiated by Tyshchenko. This TIC was supposed to investigate possible facts of ineffective activities of the State Forestry and Water Resources Agencies and the State Environmental Inspectorate. Since the Verkhovna Rada did not approve the interim report of the investigative commission, it ceased to exist.

However, Tyshchenko continued to go "on inspections" to various institutions, hiding behind the now-defunct TIC.

According to the Verkhovna Rada, Andriievska works as Tyshchenko's aide for a salary. The media reported that she had worked with Tyshchenko before he became a member of parliament, when he was a restaurateur and TV presenter.

The day before, the Chesno movement reported that Tyshchenko had been conducting "inspections" on behalf of the non-existent Verkhovna Rada's Temporary Investigative Commission "National Resource" for almost a year.

Attack on ex-soldier in Dnipro with Tyshchenko's participation

On 20 June, in the city of Dnipro, a group of unidentified men attacked a former Kraken special forces soldier, Dmytro Pavlov (Son), while he was walking with his child. The footage shows that the alleged guards of People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko, with whom Pavlov had a dispute, were involved.

The scandalous video from Dnipro, in which People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko's bodyguards attacked the former military man and illegally detained him, also featured Evelina Andriievska, the assistant of People`s Deputy.

On the morning of 25 June, the SBI reported that People`s Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko had been notified of suspicion over the events in Dnipro on 20 June. The agency said that the People`s Deputy had been notified of suspicion of unlawful deprivation of liberty of the victim (part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On Wednesday, July 3, the Kyiv Court of Appeal decided to keep People's Deputy Mykola Tyshchenko under round-the-clock house arrest.

