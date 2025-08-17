Ukrainian Defense Forces are achieving success on several fronts, including the ongoing clearing of settlements in Donetsk Oblast and the destruction of occupiers and their equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

"From August 4 to 16, as a result of joint actions by units and subunits of the National Guard of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov," the following settlements in the Donetsk region were cleared: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodyane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz," the statement said.

It is noted that, overall, as a result of active operations in the corps' area of operations, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower. According to data as of August 16, these losses amount to:

irreversible – 910 people,

sanitary – 335 people,

captured – 37 people.

In addition, the enemy lost a significant amount of equipment and weapons. During the specified period, eight Russian tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 103 vehicles and motorcycles, one multiple launch rocket system, 18 cannons, and 91 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or damaged.

Stabilization measures are also continuing in the direction of the city of Dobropillya in the Donetsk region.

The occupiers continue to surrender. Units of the 19th Army Corps operating in the Donetsk region captured six Russian servicemen in the past 24 hours alone.

Also this week, the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces and related units cleared the city of Pokrovsk of enemy groups and individual occupiers.

Over the past day, as a result of active operations in the North Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian units advanced in several locations, including in the Yablunivka area of Sumy Oblast, where the advance reached up to 1,000 meters.