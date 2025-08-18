Russia is preparing active offensives in the Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions, - Syrskyi

The enemy is currently regrouping and concentrating on two main areas: Pokrovsk and Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

"The situation at the front is really difficult. It is characterised by the continuation of Russia's strategic offensive," he said.

Syrskyi named two areas where the enemy is amassing its forces.

"This is the Pokrovsk direction, which remains crucial for the Russians. And now the enemy is moving its units from Sumy to Zaporizhzhia direction. That is, this will be the second direction where the enemy plans to launch active offensive actions," explained the Commander-in-Chief.

Despite the fact that low-intensity combat actions are currently underway in the Zaporizhzhia sector, the occupiers are trying to deliver a powerful strike, which was planned a year ago.

"You remember that the Kursk operation disrupted their plans," added Syrskyi.

The Commander-in-Chief reminded that the Russians were redeploying troops from Zaporizhzhia region to Kursk region, in particular the 76th Air Assault Division.

Regarding the enemy's objectives in this area, Syrskyi noted:

"The goal is to break through our defences and move deeper into the territory. Their goal, of course, is the entire region."

The Commander-in-Chief also noted that Russia is not limited to just two directions. Although the Zaporizhzhia and Pokrovsk directions are the priority in the near future, the enemy continues to attack in the Novopavlivka direction, and is actively engaged in the Lyman direction.

"The Russians are also trying to make progress there, but the fighting there is on a smaller scale," Syrsky concluded.

