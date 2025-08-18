ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
Air defence eliminates 88 enemy UAVs out of 140 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 18 August, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with four Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 140 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of imitation drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09.00 a.m., air defence shot down/suppressed 88 enemy Shahed UAVs and various types of imitation drones in the north, south, east and centre of the country.

Hostile missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 25 locations in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Kyiv regions.

