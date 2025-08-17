Air defense eliminated 40 enemy UAVs out of 60 - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
At night, Russian troops attacked with 60 drones and an Iskander-M ballistic missile.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicles, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 40 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators in the north and east of the country.
Missile strikes and 20 UAVs were recorded at 12 locations in the frontline areas of the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.
