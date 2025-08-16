Air defense eliminated 61 enemy UAVs out of 85 - Air Force

On the evening of August 15, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 85 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various types of dummy drones. Launches were recorded from Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, and Gvardeyskoye in Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Frontline areas in the Sumy, Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Dnipropetrovsk regions have been attacked.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicles, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 61 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators in the north and east of the country.

Missile strikes and 24 UAVs were recorded at 12 locations.

