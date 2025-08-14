ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
Russia launched 45 UAVs and 2 missiles over Ukraine: 24 targets neutralized - Air Force. INFOGRAPHIC

Shahed attack 14th August 2025

Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with two S-300/400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Kursk region, as well as 45 drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

UAV launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Shatalovo.

"According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defenses shot down/suppressed 24 enemy Shahed-type UAVs and various types of drone simulators in the north and east of the country," the statement said.

Frontline areas in the Donetsk and Chernihiv regions were attacked by strike UAVs, while the Sumy region was attacked by missiles. Twenty-one UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.

Атака шахедів 14 серпня 2025 року Що відомо

