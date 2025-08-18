Ukrainian Defence Forces make progress on several fronts, Russians surrender, - Ukrainian General Staff

The Ukrainian defence forces have made progress on several fronts.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"From 4 to 17 August, as a result of joint actions by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine, which are part of the 1st Corps of the 'Azov' National Guard, the following settlements were cleared in Donetsk region: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, Zolotyi Kolodiaz," the statement said.

As of 17 August, the Russian occupiers have lost 984 servicemen irretrievably, 355 occupiers were wounded, and 37 invaders were captured.

"Over the said period, 11 tanks of the Russian occupiers, 8 armoured combat vehicles, 112 units of motor vehicles, one MLRS, 22 cannons and 106 UAVs of various types were destroyed and damaged. Stabilisation operations in the area of Dobropillia, Donetsk region, is continuing.

The occupiers continue to surrender. Over the past day, the Defence Forces captured 7 Russian servicemen. Also last week, the 7th Air Assault Corps and adjacent units cleared the city of Pokrovsk from enemy groups and individual occupiers," the General Staff noted.

Over the past day, as a result of active operations, Ukrainian troops advanced in several locations and gained a foothold on the positions.

