Syrskyi about false reports from front: This leads to losses and threats to soldiers from other units

Syrskyi admitted that he sometimes receives false reports from the front.

He said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine.

As noted by the Commander-in-Chief, false reports from certain areas of the front line pose a threat to military personnel from other units who are engaged in combat or holding defensive positions nearby.

"Unfortunately, there are indeed cases when false information about the status and position of individual units is provided directly from the combat zone. This poses a threat to military personnel from other units who are engaged in combat or holding defensive positions nearby. Because when you think that there is a neighbor on your right or left, but he is not actually there, the enemy can suddenly appear. And this leads to losses," Syrskyi noted.

To avoid this situation, information is obtained from many sources.

"We use all types of information sources to ensure objectivity, including DeepState. In addition, we use data from our partners and other intelligence sources—all components of the Ukrainian Armed Forces provide us with information. We are in direct contact with military units. A large amount of this type of information is currently provided to us by the Unmanned Systems Forces," Syrskyi said.