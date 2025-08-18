EU leaders to meet with Zelenskyy before talks with Trump

European leaders will hold a preparatory meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington, D.C., before talks with US President Donald Trump on August 18.

According to Censor.NET, citing Radio Liberty, this is stated in the updated schedule of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The schedule includes a "preparatory meeting" that von der Leyen plans to hold in Washington with Zelenskyy and "European leaders."

The full list of participants and the time of the meeting have not been made public.

We remind you that on August 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Washington at the invitation of US President Donald Trump. The leaders will discuss ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

