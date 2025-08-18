There will be no sharp reduction in number of Defense Forces after war - Shmyhal

There are no plans to drastically reduce the size of Ukraine's defense forces once the war ends, as these forces are the best guarantee of security.

This was announced during the presentation of the government's action program by Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, according to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, there will be no drastic reduction in the army after the end of the war.

"It will be a very smooth and calculated process, and it will not be quick, it will be smooth," Shmyhal explained.

The minister emphasized that well-equipped and trained security and defense forces are the best guarantee of Ukraine's security, which is why there are no plans to drastically reduce their numbers.

"After the end of this war, Russia will remain an existential threat to Ukraine for a very long time, perhaps forever. Accordingly, our best guarantee of security is our Armed Forces, strong Armed Forces, Security and Defense Forces," added the head of the Ministry of Defense.

Shmyhal said that Ukraine is negotiating with its partners on what the Ukrainian army should look like after the war ends.

"Whether it will be a million, 800,000, or some other number, we are currently calculating and consulting with our partners on how many Ukrainian Armed Forces troops should remain to reliably protect Europe's eastern flank, NATO's eastern flank," he said.

The minister added that joint financing of the Ukrainian army is currently being discussed with partners.