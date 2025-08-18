European Council to meet on August 19 to summariz results of negotiations in Washington, DC - Costa
European Council President António Costa convened the heads of state and government of the European Union member states on August 19 to take stock of the meetings in Washington on the war in Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.
"I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council for tomorrow at 13:00 CET to take stock of today's meetings in Washington, DC, on Ukraine," Costa announced.
He also said that the EU, together with the US, "will keep working to achieve a lasting peace that protects the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe."
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password