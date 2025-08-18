ENG
European Council to meet on August 19 to summariz results of negotiations in Washington, DC - Costa

President of the European Council Antonio Costa

European Council President António Costa convened the heads of state and government of the European Union member states on August 19 to take stock of the meetings in Washington on the war in Ukraine.

"I have convened a video conference of the members of the European Council for tomorrow at 13:00 CET to take stock of today's meetings in Washington, DC, on Ukraine," Costa announced.

He also said that the EU, together with the US, "will keep working to achieve a lasting peace that protects the vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe."

European Union (2914) Costa Antonio (35)
