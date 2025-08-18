We use different sources of information for objectivity, including DeepState, - Syrskyi

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi acknowledged cases of receiving inaccurate information from units regarding the situation on the front line.

"Unfortunately, there are indeed cases when false information about the status and position of individual units is provided directly from the combat zone.

Therefore, in order to have objective information, we obtain it from many sources. For example, just now, while we are talking, I received an update from DeepState. We use all kinds of information sources for objectivity, including DeepState.

I don't want to say that this is the "last resort" for obtaining realistic information, because it also makes mistakes. But it is a source of information that often helps to obtain data about the threat of losing positions," said the head of the department.

