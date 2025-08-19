1 664 11
Trump avoided answering question about sending peacekeepers to Ukraine: We are focused on lasting peace
US President Donald Trump did not give a clear answer whether he is ready to send American peacekeepers to Ukraine after the war is over.
He said this during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Censor.NET reports.
"We will work with Ukraine and other countries. We are really focused on a lasting peace. We are not talking about a two-year lull. No, we want it to last for a long time. And we will do everything to make such agreements work. So if we come to peace, everything will work," he emphasized.
