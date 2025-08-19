Secondary sanctions must be imposed if Russia does not make concessions, - Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for tougher sanctions against Russia in the event of a failure of negotiations on the war in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by BFMTV.

"If the process is rejected, we all also agree that sanctions will have to be strengthened, and in any case, we will have to take a position that will increase pressure on the Russian side," Macron told reporters in Washington.

As a reminder, on the evening of 18 August, US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

Read more: US temporarily lifts sanctions on Russian transactions following Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska