1 126 4
Secondary sanctions must be imposed if Russia does not make concessions, - Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for tougher sanctions against Russia in the event of a failure of negotiations on the war in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by BFMTV.
"If the process is rejected, we all also agree that sanctions will have to be strengthened, and in any case, we will have to take a position that will increase pressure on the Russian side," Macron told reporters in Washington.
As a reminder, on the evening of 18 August, US President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password