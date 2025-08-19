Putin calls leaders of Brazil, India and South Africa before Trump-Zelenskyy meeting - The Guardian

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has called the leaders of Brazil, India and South Africa to show that he is not in diplomatic isolation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by The Guardian.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the dictator had separately briefed the three leaders on the results of his talks with US President Donald Trump in Alaska.

The publication notes that on the eve of the meeting between Zelenskyy and a group of European leaders with Trump, Putin sought to demonstrate that he was not isolated in the international arena, as well as to try to gain support for Moscow's maximalist conditions for ending Russia's war against Ukraine from states declaring neutrality.

At the same time, the list of leaders of "friendly" countries that Putin called does not include Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is possible that the Russian dictator plans to personally tell his Chinese counterpart about the negotiations and agreements with Trump during his visit to China at the end of August for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

