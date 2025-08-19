Trump’s call with Putin lasted 40 minutes: the conversation was frank and quite constructive - Kremlin

Putin's aide Yury Ushakov said that US President Donald Trump had informed the Russian dictator about the completion of talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and EU leaders at the White House.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

During the conversation, the parties discussed meetings at the level of the presidents of the United States, Russia and Ukraine, and also talked about continuing negotiations at the level of delegations.

"The idea was discussed that we should explore the possibility of raising the level of representatives of the Ukrainian and Russian sides, that is, those representatives who participate in the aforementioned direct talks," Ushakov said.

Putin's aide noted that the dictator thanked the American leader "for the hospitality and good organisation of the meeting in Alaska, as well as for the progress achieved during it."

