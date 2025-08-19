Without "respect for Russia’s security" and "rights of Russians in Ukraine," any long-term agreements out of question, - Lavrov
Russia allegedly does not refuse either bilateral or trilateral meetings on the "Ukrainian settlement", but demands "respect for Russia's security" and "the rights of Russians in Ukraine".
According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"Russia is not abandoning any form of work on the Ukrainian settlement - either bilateral or trilateral," Lavrov said.
At the same time, he stressed that any contacts involving top officials should be prepared very carefully.
In addition, Lavrov added that without "respect for Russia's security and the full rights of Russians in Ukraine", any long-term agreements are out of the question.
