Trump invited to visit Russia - Lavrov

US President Donald Trump has received an invitation to visit Russia.

This was announced by the head of the occupying country's Foreign Ministry, Sergey Lavrov, according to Censor.NET, citing Russian media.

"He has an invitation, as you know. And in Alaska, at a press conference, President Putin confirmed this invitation, and Donald Trump, if I remember correctly, said that it was very interesting," the minister said.

Recall that on the night of August 16 (Kyiv time), a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a "three-on-three" format ended in Alaska. The leaders' talks lasted almost three hours.

Along with Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff were present, while Putin was accompanied by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and aide Yuriy Ushakov.

Read more: Stubb noted role of US in negotiations in Alaska and emphasized security guarantees for Ukraine