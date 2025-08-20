In Poland, representatives of the government and the presidential administration quarrelled over the absence of Polish representatives at the meeting between US President Donald Trump, EU leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NV.

Polska Agencja Prasowa sent a request to the press service of the Polish president regarding Nawrocki's absence from the meeting. In response, presidential spokesman Rafal Leszkiewicz explained that Navrotsky "is preparing for a visit to the United States on 3 September."

The Polish president himself said in a comment that he had participated in an online meeting with Trump, European leaders and Zelenskyy after the Putin-Trump summit in Alaska on 15 August. He specified that representatives of the "coalition of the willing" gathered for a meeting in Washington on 18 August, with Poland represented by Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Navrotsky also claims that it was Ukrainian President Zelenskyy who invited European leaders to Washington.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski, in response to Nawrocki's statement, noted that the invitation to the meeting in Washington came from the US president, with whom Poland has good relations, in particular through representatives of the MAGA movement. Sikorski called for these relations to be used for the benefit of Poland and Europe.

In turn, Marcin Przydacz, head of the international policy office in the Polish president's administration, claims that during discussions on Poland's participation in the summit on 18 August, Sikorski told Zelenskyy that Poland was "not ready to participate" in the summit.

"Deputy Minister Przydacz received a detailed report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the conference call of the Coalition of the Willing and knows that no records of attendance were provided. We have the transcript. It will not be easy to cooperate without respect for the facts and at least some goodwill," Sikorski wrote in response on social media platform X.

Government spokesman Adam Szłapka explained that Poland is represented by the president at such meetings. "Today's meeting in Washington is taking place in the same format as the previous online talks between European leaders, in which President Trump participated. At that time, Poland was represented by President Karol Nawrocki," Szłapka wrote.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk added that Nawrocki "needs to be given more time to understand international politics." "Poland's external presence requires unified action and cooperation on the part of all state institutions, and cooperation requires mutual patience and understanding. The first steps have been taken," Tusk noted.

At the same time, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Teofil Bartoszewski explained on Polsat News on 18 August that the absence of a Polish representative was not a problem, as the American president traditionally negotiates with other presidents, not with prime ministers or representatives of middle countries.

He noted that Poland, unlike Germany or Great Britain, does not have the international leverage to participate in direct negotiations at the highest level.