At night, Russia attacked port infrastructure of Odesa with "Shahed" drones: large-scale fire broke out, one person injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 20 August, Russian troops attacked the Izmail district of Odesa region with Shahed-type kamikaze drones, causing fires and injuring a person.

This was reported by the Izmail District State Administration, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, despite the active work of the Air Defence Forces, unfortunately, there were hits. The attack damaged the port infrastructure. Fires broke out and are being extinguished by units of the Odesa Regional Department of the State Emergency Service.

One person was injured in the attack. He is being provided with all necessary assistance.

According to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, a large-scale fire broke out at the fuel and energy infrastructure facility as a result of the strikes.



54 rescuers and 16 units were involved in the response to the Russian attack. A fire train from "Ukrzaliznytsia" and a local fire brigade were also involved.









