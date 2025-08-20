During the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Russian representatives almost immediately made concessions.

According to Censor.NET, citing Fox News, this was stated by US Special Representative Steve Witkoff. "There were concessions almost immediately made on the part of the Russians in the first meeting in Alaska. Part of getting those concessions was learning out whether we were going to be able to see the Russians prepared to be more accommodating," he said.

Witkoff also stated that during the meeting, they "actually made progress on how we might get to a peaceful deal."

According to him, the ceasefire deal "is very very easy to break because it does not have all the ingredients attached to it.

"A peace deal is much more different. It's more sturdy. And the president began to sense in this meeting in Alaska that we have a lot of precursors agreed to for a peace deal, so why not pursue an entire peace deal? And, of course, in this sort of naghty world, he got criticised for that. I sat and watched it and marvelled at it, to tell you the truth," Witkoff said.

We would like to remind you that earlier, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff stated that Russia had made concessions regarding five regions of Ukraine following negotiations with the US in Alaska. According to Witkoff, Moscow's concession is that "it will not absorb all of Ukraine."