Sanctions will be imposed on Russia if it delays negotiations between Putin and Zelenskyy - French Ambassador Vessier

French Ambassador to Ukraine Gaël Vésier considers Russia's proposal to hold a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin in Moscow to be a "delaying tactic."

"Russians are very good at negotiating for the sake of negotiating. There is still the idea of a defined procedure, which must move forward," the diplomat noted.

The ambassador recalled that French President Macron had stated that the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and dictator Putin should take place in one of the European countries. He advocates for it to be held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Switzerland has promised to grant Putin immunity from prosecution if he visits the country for talks with President Zelenskyy.

"If there is no progress and the Russians clearly want to drag their feet, we will move on to something else, namely the return of sanctions against Moscow," added Weissier.

