Russia strikes market and residential area in Kostiantynivka: three dead and four wounded. PHOTOS
Russian occupants attacked Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region with Smerch multiple rocket launchers.
This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.
The hits were recorded in the residential sector and the local market.
"As a result of the attack, two women aged 40 and 69 and a 32-year-old man died of bodily injuries incompatible with life. Four other civilians sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They received qualified medical assistance," the statement said.
Private and multi-apartment residential buildings, cars, commercial establishments and a power line were also damaged.
