Information about 1.7 million dead and missing Ukrainian servicemen in war against Russia is fake, - CCD

Pro-Kremlin propaganda outlets are spreading claims that Russian hackers have hacked into the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff database and obtained information about "1.7 million Ukrainian military personnel killed or missing" during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

"This is completely absurd fake news, as Ukraine has never had a regular army of 1.7 million people since gaining independence. As of January 2025, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian army numbered 880,000 people," the statement said.

The President of Ukraine also reported that Russian military losses are three times higher than Ukrainian losses.

According to data from the General Staff, as of August 20, 2025, Russians have lost 1,072,700 people killed and wounded since February 24, 2022, which negates the fictitious figures of Russian propagandists regarding Ukraine's losses.

"The purpose of this fake news is to demoralize Ukrainians, convince the world of the "exhaustion and inefficiency of the Armed Forces of Ukraine" and weaken its international support," the Center for Countering Disinformation.