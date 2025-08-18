Mortar gunner Olha (Lialia) Serdiuk killed while repelling Russian assault in southern Ukraine. VIDEO

A mortar gunner of the 130th battalion, Olha (Lialia) Serdiuk, was killed in the Orikhiv sector

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by a soldier and journalist Myroslav Otkovych.

"Lialia is 200. Nothing special. Keep scrolling. There are many deaths now.

Lialia was a mortar gunner in my native mortar battery. Her husband is a tank driver. Her mother took care of the children in Kharkiv. Lialia has two daughters. Lialia could have stayed at home. But she went to the front. She believed in victory like no other. She was doing repairs in an apartment in the centre of Kharkiv. Despite the air raids.

Lialia would not want your sympathy, because she came to the front to kill the enemy.

Not to steal money, not to relax, not to snoop around the headquarters, but to kill. And believe me, she killed," the post reads.

Last year, ArmyTV told the stories and motivations of two mortar gunners who stood up to defend the state. Olha (Lialia) Serdiuk was one of the protagonists of the story.

It is noted that Olga (Lialia) Serdiuk died along with her comrade-in-arms, Ukrainian artist Davyd Chychkan.

Otkovych opened a bank to help Olha Serdiuk's daughters:

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/633jYKFbW7

Card number:

4441 1111 2753 8571

