71 combat engagements recorded on front, most of them in Lyman direction – General Staff

As of 16:00 on August 20, the total number of combat engagements along the front stands at 71.

Hostilities in the north

Today, communities in the settlements of Stara Huta, Havrylova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Tovstodubove, Bobylivka, Ulanove, Bila Bereza, and Boiaro-Lezhachi in Sumy region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire. Russian aircraft also carried out an airstrike on the area of Stara Huta, Sumy region.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, there was one enemy attack today. Russian aircraft conducted eight strikes, dropping 19 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 124 artillery attacks on the positions of Ukrainian forces and settlements, including 11 with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, five combat clashes took place near Vovchansk, Ambarne, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Katerynivka. Two clashes are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy launched one unsuccessful attack on Ukrainian positions towards Kupiansk.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers launched 24 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Karpivka, Ridkodub, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Torske, and towards Olhivka, Shandryholove, Yampil, Dronivka, and Hryhorivka. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy has attacked three times since the beginning of the day, near Hryhorivka, Pereiizne, and towards Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces carried out one unsuccessful assault towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attempts to breach the defense near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers have made 20 attempts since the start of the day to dislodge Ukrainian troops from their positions near Volodymyrivka, Nykonorivka, Fedorivka, Novoeconomichne, Myroliubivka, Rodynske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Orikhove, Dachne, and towards Myrnohrad. Defense Forces are holding the line and have already repelled 16 attacks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy assaults near Tolstoi, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Zelene Pole, and towards Filiia, Komyshuvakha, Sichneve, and Novohryhorivka. Five more engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers did not conduct any assault operations.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack towards Prymorske. Russian aircraft carried out an airstrike on the area of Bilohiria.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Burhunka, Mykolaivka, and Lvove, and made one unsuccessful attempt to approach Ukrainian positions.