175 combat engagements in front line in 24 hours. Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka directions remain hottest, - General Staff. MAP

The 1274th day of large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun. In total, 175 combat clashes took place at the front over the past day.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the AFU on the situation at the front as of 8 a.m. on 20 August, Censor.NET reports.

Shelling of Ukraine

As noted, the enemy launched four missile and 82 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, using ten missiles and dropping 153 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,611 shellings, 66 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 5,610 kamikaze drones to strike targets.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Hremiach in the Chernihiv region; Nova Sloboda, Chernatske in the Sumy region; Kostiantynivka, Dobropillia, Ivanopillia in the Donetsk region; Bilohiria, Prymorske in the Zaporizhzhia region; Odradokamianka in the Kherson region.

Hostilities

Seven combat clashes took place in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions over the past day. In addition, the enemy carried out 12 air strikes, dropping 26 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 218 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including nine with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defence Forces repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk and Kamianka.

Six attacks by the occupiers took place in the Kupiansk direction. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Zahryzove, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 33 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Myrne, Torske, and towards Yampil and Hryhorivka.

In the Siverskyi direction, our defenders repelled two assaults by the occupying forces near Pereiznyi and in the direction of Fedorivka.

Two combat engagements were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction near the village of Oleksandro-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Maiak, Nykanorivka, Novoeekonomichne, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Promin, Hrodivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Horikhove, and Novoukrainka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defence Forces stopped 28 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Hrushivka, Zelenyi Hai, Temyrivka, Voskresenka, Zelenе Pole and in the direction of Komyshuvakha.

Four combat engagements with the enemy took place in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations in the Huliaipillia and Orikhiv directions.

No signs of enemy offensive groupings have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes on the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in terms of manpower and equipment and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck nine areas where personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, two artillery systems and one other important facility of the Russian invaders.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 920 people.

Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed a tank, four armoured combat vehicles, 50 artillery systems, 260 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, seven missiles and 142 vehicles belonging to the Russian occupiers.