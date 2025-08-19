ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10630 visitors online
News Photo Situation at front
5 970 16

Defence forces blew up a train carrying Russian fuel in Zaporizhzhia region, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defence forces blew up a railway train carrying Russian fuel. It happened in the area between Urozhaine and Tokmak, and the occupiers were delivering the fuel to the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by the head of the Centre for Occupation Studies Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"There is no longer a Russian railway connection through occupied Zaporizhzhia. A unique operation of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," Andriushchenko wrote on his telegram channel.

explosion

explosion

Zaporizhzhia

As a reminder, on 10 July, Ukrainian defenders destroyed another occupier's train in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. Then 5 tanks were burnt to ashes.

Watch more: Voronezh region attacked by drones: Liski railway station hit. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9817) railroad (147) elimination (5616) Zaporizka region (1401) Petro Andriuschenko (257)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 