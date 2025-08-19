Defence forces blew up a train carrying Russian fuel in Zaporizhzhia region, - Andriushchenko. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defence forces blew up a railway train carrying Russian fuel. It happened in the area between Urozhaine and Tokmak, and the occupiers were delivering the fuel to the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by the head of the Centre for Occupation Studies Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET informs.

"There is no longer a Russian railway connection through occupied Zaporizhzhia. A unique operation of the Ukrainian Defence Forces," Andriushchenko wrote on his telegram channel.

As a reminder, on 10 July, Ukrainian defenders destroyed another occupier's train in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region. Then 5 tanks were burnt to ashes.

