Revenues from unified tax up 13% since start of year. Which regions paid most?

In January-July 2025, taxpayers under the simplified taxation system paid UAH 45.8 billion in single tax.

This is 12.5%, or UAH 5.1 billion, more than in the same period last year (UAH 40.7 billion), according to the State Tax Service (STS).

The regions are among the leaders in paying the single tax:

Kyiv - UAH 9.6 billion;

Dnipropetrovska oblast - UAH 4.1 billion;

Lviv - UAH 3.7 billion;

Kyiv - UAH 3.3 billion.

The State Tax Service reminded that single tax payers pay military duty. Individual entrepreneurs of the first, second and fourth groups - 10% of the minimum wage set as of 1 January of the reporting year (in 2025, the monthly advance payment will be UAH 800). Entrepreneurs of the third group - 1% of the income received on a quarterly basis.

As reported, in January-July 2025, taxpayers paid UAH 346.8 billion in personal income tax, which is 20% or UAH 59 billion more than in the same period last year.

Between January and July this year, taxpayers paid almost UAH 89.5 billion in military duty to the budget, which is almost four times, or UAH 65.1 billion, more than in the same period last year.