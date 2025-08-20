Bezuhla sues Verkhovna Rada Rules Committee over decision to remove her from sessions

People`s Deputy Mariana Bezuhla announced that she will file a lawsuit against the Verkhovna Rada’s Rules Committee over its decision to remove her from a parliamentary session.

"Just think about it, they considered the same issue for the third time, suspending me from attending sessions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine because of my position! People`s Deputy Zhelezniak wrote that I allegedly obstructed the work of parliamentarians by filming the session on a day when live broadcasts were officially allowed. But when it comes to Honcharenko, who has been streaming sessions for years, no one raises any questions. They also claim I disrupted colleagues by walking around the hall with a sign saying ‘Power belongs to the people.’ Yet no one objects to the repeated blocking of the rostrum, the numerous signs, and disruptions of sessions by European Solidarity or Holos," Bezuhla said.

She stressed that any actions of a People`s Deputy in the chamber are part of the democratic process, except for those that constitute violations of laws applicable to all citizens.

"In the Verkhovna Rada there have been fights, demonstrations, shouting matches and heated arguments — and no one was ever removed. Two cases of removal during the current convocation have already been ruled unlawful by the court! They constantly bring up former members of Opposition Platform–For Life, yet not once has anyone tried to exclude them from committees or suspend them from Rada sessions. But it was me who once succeeded in having Lovochkin expelled from the national security committee. Tyshchenko doesn’t bother anyone, and no one files motions to bar him from sessions. And in general, there are no attempts against any MPs who are under investigation, mostly for corruption crimes," the lawmaker stressed.

According to her, "These are the double standards in Parliament I spoke about today, which sparked another wave of outrage from some MPs, including Ustinova, the leader of Holos, who barely attends Rada sessions at all since she lives in the United States with her husband."

"Ukrainian People`s Deputies get upset when you hold up a mirror to them — they try to smash the mirror and get rid of the black sheep. But not all of them, there are decent people in the Rada too, to be fair," she concluded.

