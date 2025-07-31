Law restoring NABU and SAPO independence: how MPs voted in Rada. LIST

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada approved presidential bill No. 13533 restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO. The decision was supported by 331 MPs; however, some deputies did not vote.

According to Censor.NET, the roll call vote by factions was published on the Verkhovna Rada website.

The "Servant of the People" deputies Alina Zahoruiko, Viktoriia Kinzburska, Hanna Lichman, Roksolana Pidlasa, and Olha Savchenko did not vote for the bill.

Last week, all of them voted in favor of bill No. 12414, which eliminated the independence of anti-corruption bodies.

Meanwhile, "Batkivshchyna" deputies Andrii Kozhemiakin, Valentyn Nalyvaichenko, Andrii Nikolaienko, and Oleh Meidych voted "for" the presidential bill despite their party leader Yuliia Tymoshenko refusing to support it.

Deputies present from other factions and groups voted "for" as well.

This includes deputies from Platform for Life and Peace, Trust, and For the Future, who last week supported restrictions on the independence of NABU and SAPO.

Scandalous law No. 12414 on NABU and SAPO

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would make NABU and SAPO dependent.

In Dnipro, people protested against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A protest also began in Kyiv.

In a video address, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work. On 23 July, the law limiting the powers of the NABU and the SAPO came into force.

Later, President Zelenskyy said that on 23 July, he had gathered all the heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies and agreed with them to work constructively.

Zelenskyy also said that he would submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system".

On 24 July, the Rada registered draft law No. 13531, which would abolish the elimination of independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Later, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved a draft law that guarantees the independence of the anti-corruption agencies.

The Rada will consider Zelenskyy's draft law on 31 July 2025.

On July 31, the Verkhovna Rada approved the presidential bill restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed bill No. 13533 restoring the independence of NABU and SAPO.

