The Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to carry out stabilisation measures in the Dobropillia sector

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As a result of active joint actions of the units of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine, which are part of the 1st Corps of the "Azov" NGU, the enemy suffers significant losses. In the last three days alone, the irrecoverable losses of the Russian occupiers amounted to 206 people (1116 people in total since the beginning of the operation on 4 August), sanitary losses - 73 people (412 in total), and 1 prisoner of war (38 in total).

The enemy also has lost a significant amount of equipment and weapons. During the specified period, the following were destroyed and damaged: 3 tanks (12 in total), 3 armoured combat vehicles (9), 24 vehicles (124), 12 cannons (30), 35 UAVs of various types (126).

During the operation, as a result of search and strike operations, the settlements of Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodiaz in Donetsk region were cleared of the enemy.

